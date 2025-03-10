Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,975,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $882,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $381.00 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

