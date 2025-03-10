Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

NYSE:EXP opened at $213.84 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

