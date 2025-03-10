Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 908,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 638,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.