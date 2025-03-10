Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 741,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 420,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
