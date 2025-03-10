Enfusion (ENFN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.24 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $130,438.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,737.33. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $35,573.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,937.50. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

