Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enovis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Enovis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $63.51.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

