Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $100,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

