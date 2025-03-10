Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ENVB Q4 Earnings

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enveric Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enveric Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($31.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.47. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.
