Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ENVB Q4 Earnings

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enveric Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enveric Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($31.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.47. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,807 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 88.21% of Enveric Biosciences worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

