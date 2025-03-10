Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Q1 Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$15.88 and a 12 month high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

