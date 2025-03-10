Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Etsy by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 264,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

