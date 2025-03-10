European Wax Center (EWCZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.55 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insider Transactions at European Wax Center

In other news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Earnings History for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

