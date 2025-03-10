European Wax Center (EWCZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.55 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insider Transactions at European Wax Center

In other news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

