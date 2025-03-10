Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $80.61 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

NYSE FOA opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Finance of America Companies news, Director Norma Corio acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,613.80. The trade was a 35.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance West sold 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $513,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,388. The trade was a 65.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finance of America Companies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 3,503.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Finance of America Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

