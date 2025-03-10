Financial Survey: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) vs. Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX)

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94% TPI Composites -18.01% N/A -25.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.45 $26.31 million $2.36 11.63 TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.04 -$201.78 million ($5.07) -0.20

This table compares Power Solutions International and TPI Composites”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Power Solutions International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Solutions International and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 TPI Composites 1 5 1 1 2.25

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 271.71%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Power Solutions International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Power Solutions International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

