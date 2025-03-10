Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

FTNT opened at $101.28 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

