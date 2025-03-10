FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PRE Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
Prenetics Global stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.