FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PRE Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PREFree Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Prenetics Global stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PREFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

