FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PRE Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Prenetics Global stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

