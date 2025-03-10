Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 685,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.