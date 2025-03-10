GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $191,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,899.67. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,034,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $74.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

