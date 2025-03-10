Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Glaukos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,527 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $104.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

