GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

NYSE:GMS opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. GMS has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GMS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

