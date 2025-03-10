Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.