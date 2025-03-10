Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 462.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,838.41. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,600 shares of company stock worth $32,050,914 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $117.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.84, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

