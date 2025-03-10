Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 343.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 202,685 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $12,842,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 21.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Griffon Trading Up 1.5 %

GFF opened at $70.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.