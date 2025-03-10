Grove Collaborative (GROV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GROV opened at $1.62 on Monday. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

