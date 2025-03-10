Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.82 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvard Bioscience stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Harvard Bioscience worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

