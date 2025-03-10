Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $90,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 865,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

