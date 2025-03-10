Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HP opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

