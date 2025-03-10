Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

HPE stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

