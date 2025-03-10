Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,400 ($31.02) to GBX 2,560 ($33.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,123.65 ($27.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,012.72. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,360 ($30.51).

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

