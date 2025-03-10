Holley (HLLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.