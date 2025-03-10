Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,855 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hubbell by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 168,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,533,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.88.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $355.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.49. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.97 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

