Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.29% of Huntsman worth $102,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

