Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Ingredion worth $93,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 216.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 48.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 52.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

