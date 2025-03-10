InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.61 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
