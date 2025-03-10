Inozyme Pharma (INZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Inozyme Pharma to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INZY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

