Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 123,324 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.