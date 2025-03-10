iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,467,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

