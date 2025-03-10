iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $134.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $745.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

