Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.