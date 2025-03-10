James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

