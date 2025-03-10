Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,201 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Baxter International by 100.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

