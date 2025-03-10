Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 371 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $596.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

