Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 7,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.