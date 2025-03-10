Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 10,712 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.