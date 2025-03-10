Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,978 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

