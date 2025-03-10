Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,379 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

