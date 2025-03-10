Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,952 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

