Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 8,033 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.