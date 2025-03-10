Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

