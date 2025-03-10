Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.73 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

