Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $565,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 297.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $302,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

